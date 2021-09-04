BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $117.88. 562,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,913. BlackLine has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.30.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,661,486.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

