Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.82 on Friday, reaching C$50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 934,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.44. The stock has a market cap of C$41.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.