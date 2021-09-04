Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 471,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.