Brokerages Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Price Target at €60.92

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.92 ($71.67).

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

ETR:EVD traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting €56.08 ($65.98). 73,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -361.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €55.93 and a 200-day moving average of €55.40. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a fifty-two week high of €60.86 ($71.60).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

