Signata (SATA) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Signata coin can now be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Signata has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $339,159.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00122570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00172076 BTC.

About Signata

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,836,266 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

