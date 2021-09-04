Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.580 EPS.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.14 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

