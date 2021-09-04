Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $87,975.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00504073 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003441 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002745 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.