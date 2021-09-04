Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $57,104.93 and $625.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00176263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,014,300 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.