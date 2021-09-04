Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 31.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195,166 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 903,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,617. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.