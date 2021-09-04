$2.47 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.58. Hubbell reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $202.24. The company had a trading volume of 97,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,723. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.