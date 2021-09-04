Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

LOPE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $91.18. 195,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,327. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.