TON Token Trading Up 11.7% This Week (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $631,541.33 and approximately $29,457.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00176193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00797795 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

