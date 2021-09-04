Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

CNMD traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $129.45. 158,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,731. CONMED has a 12 month low of $69.60 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $132.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,988 shares of company stock worth $1,601,504. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in CONMED by 3.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

