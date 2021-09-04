Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
In other news, COO Steven Plust acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GPMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 168,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,985. The firm has a market cap of $756.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.