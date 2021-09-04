Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, COO Steven Plust acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after acquiring an additional 232,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 168,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,985. The firm has a market cap of $756.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

