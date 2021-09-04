Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 over the last three months.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 181,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.00. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

