National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

NFG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 240,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,243. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

