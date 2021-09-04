$0.89 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.91. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 342,704 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 475,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 885,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

