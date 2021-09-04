International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.60. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $150.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.01. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.