Zacks: Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,880. The company has a market cap of $969.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

