Zacks: Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,880. The company has a market cap of $969.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
