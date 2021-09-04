$148.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce sales of $148.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.20 million and the lowest is $145.53 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $592.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

CCOI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 172,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,330. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,066 shares of company stock worth $1,828,917 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

