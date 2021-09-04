ColossusXT Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $224.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009369 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,139,948,704 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.