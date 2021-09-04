Veil Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Veil has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $755.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.37 or 1.00125488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048261 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.70 or 0.00501340 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.05 or 0.00938221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00348914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00074216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005318 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

