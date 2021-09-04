$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. Korn Ferry posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 663.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. 185,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,033,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

