Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.75.

ONTO traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 218,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

