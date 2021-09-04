0xcert (ZXC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $840,664.42 and approximately $93,256.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

