Arqma Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $369,356.70 and $6,203.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,120.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,876.15 or 0.07733598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.89 or 0.00424761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $709.40 or 0.01415372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00137886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00722125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.65 or 0.00605839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.00401336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,579,923 coins and its circulating supply is 10,535,379 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.