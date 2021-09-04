Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $60.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.84 million and the highest is $60.92 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. 16,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.