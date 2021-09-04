Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $60.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.84 million and the highest is $60.92 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

BFS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. 16,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 76.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

