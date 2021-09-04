Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.69. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.49. 1,360,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

