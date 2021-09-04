Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Brown & Brown also posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 788,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.