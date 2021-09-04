Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $88.11. 787,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

