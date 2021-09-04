Hush Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $562.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00318588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00168957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00206715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.