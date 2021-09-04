$576.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $576.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.90 million and the lowest is $569.53 million. Bruker reported sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Bruker stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.36. 441,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.15. Bruker has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bruker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

