Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report sales of $17.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $17.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million.

SMSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

SMSI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. 216,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,941. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.75.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

