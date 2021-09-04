Standard Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $6.90 million and $734,402.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

