Analysts Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ZIX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZIX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZIXI remained flat at $$7.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

