Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.00. 2,768,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.30. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

