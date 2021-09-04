TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $194,553.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

