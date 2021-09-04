Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,162. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.11. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

