PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $332.12 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,832.03 or 0.03665442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00172209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047960 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 181,286 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

