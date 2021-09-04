Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,388,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after buying an additional 1,789,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.