Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.63 Million

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report sales of $468.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.30 million and the lowest is $436.15 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.44. 683,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,357. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

