US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $7.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.08 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,630. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. US Foods has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

