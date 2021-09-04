Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.74.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

