Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.01 million.

VIAV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,797. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $671,695 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

