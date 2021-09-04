$2.77 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report $2.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $10.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.16 million, with estimates ranging from $15.51 million to $16.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phunware in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of PHUN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 12.05. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

