Zacks: Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

CLBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 196,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,379. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.