Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0446 on Exchanges

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00172214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,753,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

