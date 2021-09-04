Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0008

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 44% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $62,743.83 and $9.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.96 or 0.00428790 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $629.75 or 0.01262070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

