Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $128.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $508.60 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,846 shares of company stock worth $328,594. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. 270,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

