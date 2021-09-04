Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of M traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,518,102. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

